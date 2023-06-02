Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

Gmail search gets an upgrade as AI creeps into all things Google

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Gmail search function has never struck us as particularly ill-equipped, but it is the latest feature to get an AI overhaul with the goal of putting the results you want at the top of the results page.

In a Workspace blog post the company said there’ll be a new, dedicated top results section within the search interface. Google says this will allow users to access the information much faster than before.

“When searching in Gmail, machine learning models will use the search term, most recent emails and other relevant factors to show you the results that best match your search query,” company says.

“These results will now appear at the top of the list in a dedicated section, followed by all results sorted by recency.”

See the top search results first in Gmail on mobile

The feature is now beginning to roll out on mobile to all users with personal Google Accounts, as well as the company’s Workspace customers. It might take up to 15 days, from today, for it to roll out.

“This highly requested feature gives you the most relevant information first, allowing you to more quickly and easily find specific emails or files,” the post says.

Whether this will make a noticeable difference to the Gmail search experience, which worked as well as any out there, remains to be seen.

