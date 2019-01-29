Gmail on mobile ditches red lines in major design overhaul

Google has revealed a new design for the Gmail mobile app for iOS and Android. The Material Design refresh introduces an all-white interface, minus the bold red headings, much like the 2018 revamp on the web.

Google also says the new look will make it easier to view photos and other attachments without having to open them or scroll through the entire conversation.

The refresh also makes it easier to move between Gmail accounts without delving into the menus, includes easier universal search options and some new web-like big red warnings “to alert you when something looks phish-y.”

The layout is similar to before, with the compose button remaining in the bottom right corner. The new ‘plus’ icon is now multi-coloured with a while background, as opposed to a white pen on a red background.

There’s also a new ever-present search bar at the top of the screen, which will enable users to conveniently scan their inboxes without tapping a separate search button in the top right corner.

While the new all-white look clears the clutter for Gmail users, many will be surprised there’s no dark mode, as part of the new update, which is rolling out on both mobile platforms in the next couple of weeks.

Google is thought to be considering a system-wide dark mode within the forthcoming Android Q operating system. However, plenty of other Google-made apps like Chrome and YouTube already have dark mode options specific to the apps.

In a blog post, Google says today’s update is “part of a larger effort to make G Suite look and act like products designed in the Google Material Theme, with ease-of-use in mind.”

Do you like the new Gmail app for iOS and Android? Are you disappointed about the missing dark mode? Share your thoughts with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.