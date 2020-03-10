How to (finally) create and use multiple email signatures in Gmail

Google has announced it is adding the ability to create and quickly choose between multiple stored email signatures within Gmail.

In a post on the G Suite Updates blog, the company revealed different email sigs will be easily accessible via a new signatures button in the Compose action toolbar.

The feature will be handy for those who regularly send emails in different languages, or use an account to send both work and personal emails. Google says it’ll also be handy for those who wish to use a condensed version of their signature for replies to emails, for example. Here’s a handy .GIF showing the new feature in action:

It’s a long-overdue addition from Google, considering the current method of changing an email signature involves delving into the settings and changing your signature each time you wish to switch things up.

Here’s how it’ll work from now on, Google explains: “To create multiple signatures, in Gmail go to Settings (gear icon) > Settings > General. Then, scroll down to “Signature” and select “Create New” to enter multiple signatures. To use the additional signatures, open the signature menu in the compose action toolbar to switch signatures.”

The company is posting more detailed instructions on the Help Center.

Selecting a new signature from the list will replace the existing one. Although Google doesn’t mention it specifically, it would appear that there will be one default signature that remains in play unless the Gmail user decides to switch things up. That would avoid potential problems and awkwardness caused by forgetting to switch back from the last-used signature.

The company does say it’s possible to add a signature for every “send mail as” profile you use within Gmail, so that partially resolves the issue too.

Why it took so long to come to pass remains to be seen, but the roll-out is now commencing among G Suite customers and those with personal Gmail accounts.

