Gmail app summary card means you’ll never miss to pay another bill

Gmail is making it easier to view and pay your bills with a new summary card for iOS and Android app users.

The summary card will sit at the top of an email from say, your internet service provider, and offer a snapshot of the billing period, amount due, when its due by, and the account number.

Get £200 off the S25 Ultra You can get £200 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra right now when you trade-in any Android phone over at Samsung’s website. As a way of getting rid of old tech and upgrading at a discount, this offer is well worth jumping on. Samsung

Trade-in any Android phone

Get £200 off View Deal

Users will see buttons to pay or view the bill, by linking out, or setting a reminder to pay it via Google Tasks.

This means you won’t have to delve within the email itself to find all of the details, can quickly tap the link to pay, and ensure you don’t miss a payment and incur late fees.

“Following last month’s announcement of event summary cards, we’re excited to introduce updated summary cards that enable you to view and pay bills, or set a reminder to pay later using Google Tasks,” the company wrote in a Workspace blog post.

Workplace customers will see the new summary card first, but it’ll likely trickle down to all Gmail users eventually.

Google recently improved the summary cards to include Google Calendar event information. That enables users, for example, to see event details, venue, section, seats and the opportunity to view your ticket.

“Now, when you receive an event related email, such as a restaurant reservation or dentist appointment, an updated card will show above the email content. This card summarises the most up to date event information from the email and lets you quickly complete event actions, such as adding the event to your Calendar, getting directions to the location, or calling the venue,” Google wrote.

Previously they had only been available to track online purchases.