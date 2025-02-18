Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Gmail app summary card means you’ll never miss to pay another bill

Gmail is making it easier to view and pay your bills with a new summary card for iOS and Android app users.

The summary card will sit at the top of an email from say, your internet service provider, and offer a snapshot of the billing period, amount due, when its due by, and the account number.

Users will see buttons to pay or view the bill, by linking out, or setting a reminder to pay it via Google Tasks.

This means you won’t have to delve within the email itself to find all of the details, can quickly tap the link to pay, and ensure you don’t miss a payment and incur late fees.

“Following last month’s announcement of event summary cards, we’re excited to introduce updated summary cards that enable you to view and pay bills, or set a reminder to pay later using Google Tasks,” the company wrote in a Workspace blog post.

Gmail-bills-summary-card

Workplace customers will see the new summary card first, but it’ll likely trickle down to all Gmail users eventually.

Google recently improved the summary cards to include Google Calendar event information. That enables users, for example, to see event details, venue, section, seats and the opportunity to view your ticket.

“Now, when you receive an event related email, such as a restaurant reservation or dentist appointment, an updated card will show above the email content. This card summarises the most up to date event information from the email and lets you quickly complete event actions, such as adding the event to your Calendar, getting directions to the location, or calling the venue,” Google wrote.

Previously they had only been available to track online purchases.

Another useful tool

Gmail’s new summary cards, revealed last year, are its most useful update in years. You might see live updates on your package delivery, for instance, with a visual graphic. The order and tracking number will be there too. The quick action buttons will enable you to track the package from the shipping company’s website, or browse to the retailer’s order page. It’s great to see this functionality expanded to paying bills.

