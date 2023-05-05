Gmail ads get more intrusive and users are furious

As Google’s search ad business comes under threat from the emergence of the ChatGPT-based Bing AI chat tool, it stands to reason Google might try to put those lovely advertisements elsewhere.

As first reported by 9to5Google, more and more ads are starting to appear within the Gmail email client. In a break from the current form, Google is now showing more advertisements within the Promotions email tab. Not just at the top anymore, but intersecting throughout the chain.

Trusted Reviews has also noticed this trend, as have many users on social media who’ve posted screenshots lamenting the new policy. Right now, it’s not clear whether this is a test or a permanent shift to show users more advertisements.

Thankfully, they're not showing up in the Primary tab yet, but many users may be wondering just how long it is until the free service has more strings attached. Some users have speculated that an ad-free Gmail subscription may be the works?











There doesn’t seem to be a way to turn off the advertisements or revert them back to being at the top of the tabs in question.

