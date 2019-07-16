Get a double pack of the Philips Hue Play entertainment lights plus a Hue Bridge for just £99.99 before Amazon Prime Day 2019 ends at midnight tonight.

Buy now: Philips Hue Play Double Pack Bundle for £99.99 (save £47.75)

Accent your home with a touch of colour and experiment using Philips Hue’s entertainment light products, usually £155.05, now just £99.99.

An easy way to add some flavour to your smart home set-up, you can now pick up this Prime Day special with a £47.75 discount off the Philips Hue Play Colour Wall Entertainment Light double pack — including a Hue Bridge, too.

Prime Day Philips Hue Play Bundle Deal Philips Hue Play Colour Wall Entertainment Light, Double Pack, Black with Home Automation Smart Bridge 2.0 Great value for money as this bundle slips below the £100 price tag, accent your entertainment set-up or get creative with your smart lighting with the playful Philips Hue Play double pack with a Hue Bridge included.

Philips Hue sits proudly at the top of smart home manufacturing as one of the most universally known brands. With its spectrum of products, their iconic bulbs are the stronghold of these colourful gadgets. Offering an impressive 16 million colour profiles, the most startling stat is its 50,000 shades of white light, from warm glows to icy whites.

With their Hue Sync feature, your lighting set-up can even adapt to its environment, linking up to compliment what’s on your screen or coming out of your speakers. Enter the Philips Hue Play lights, which offer a more seamless way of backlighting TVs or gaming set-ups. Easily mount the oblong Play bulbs to the back of your screen, or even use the stand included to try them out lighting up other areas of your home.

Throw in the Hue Bridge into this bundle, the very soul of your Philips Hue ecosystem, and this bundle is truly excellent value for money, especially when you consider the £119.99 RRP of just the double pack alone. Control your lighting wherever you are with the help of the Hue Bridge pulling all your Philips Hue products together.

Now slipping under the £100 price threshold, Prime Day is definitely the opportune time to save money on Philips Hue smart lighting. But be quick, because Amazon Prime Day 2019 is coming to an end in just over twelve hours.

