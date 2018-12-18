The Glitter Bomb Trap vs Package Thief video is the BEST thing you’ll see today

A former NASA engineer has developed a so-called Glitter Bomb designed to provide sweet and swift retribution for those falling victim to package thieves.

Mark Rober spent six months developing his vigilante solution after the police failed to investigate a package theft from his doorstep, even when his Ring security cameras picked-up footage of the thieves in the act.

He decided to take a stand against the “dishonest punks” who’d left him feeling violated by the incident, using his experience designing hardware for NASA that’s currently roaming around on Mars.

However, rather than simply building a glitter fountain when the thieves opened the package, Roberts wanted to take things a step further by recording their reaction to his ingenious act of vengeance.

He designed a motherboard with an accelerometer that triggered when the package was moved, while a GPS sensor logs the device’s movements so it could be recovered. The movement sent a signal to four phones, strategically placed around the item in order to begin recording the perpetrators. That footage was immediately backed up to cloud servers over the LTE data plan.

The piece de resistance might be the can of fart spray activated by a motor that presses down on the spray bottle, five times every 30 seconds. Finally, of course, the rotating cup of glitter on top of the package which was designed to fire the sparkly particles everywhere, as soon as the package was was opened.

Finally he used a shrink-wrapped Apple HomePod box over the top and a hilariously-addressed delivery note to add to the legitimacy. Sneakily there’s also holes in the box to film the thieves as they walk away. We’ll leave it to Mark from here…

Outstanding work, sir. Outstanding. Now where can we buy one of these “over-engineered monstrosities”?Also, where can we get one of these dart boards that moves to ensure you hit the bullseye every time?

Would you buy a Glitter Bomb Trap if Mark put them up for sale? Of course you would! Share your thoughts with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.