Come rain or shine, one of the biggest music festivals of the year is about to kick off and essentials need to be ticked off the packing list. Pick up the RAVPower Solar Charger and you can say, “Check!” to your flashlight too — now with 5% off on Amazon.

Although not a huge price crunch, with the Amazon 5% off voucher you can take the RAVPower Solar Charger from £33.99 to £32.30 — likely the cheapest price you’re going to bag it for this side of Glasto. It also goes without saying there’s a lot to be said for it being made by a trusted, well known brand too.

Regular portable chargers are all well and good, but this particular RAVPower power bank means you don’t need to always rely on finding an outlet to plug it into when it runs out of charge. Built with 5V/300mA solar panels, gain your charge straight from the sun when you’re out and about or, you know, at a music festival.

With a 7.6 x 4 x 1-inch solar panel, soak up some of those rays without having to forgo other essentials in the process. The compact design makes it easy to slip into your camping bag and cart around with you as you enjoy the festival.

Powerful too, the RAVPower portable charger packs a punch with its 20000mAh battery capacity, allowing for six charges on the iPhone X, or seven on the iPhone 8 alone. The charger is also said to fully charge the Huawei Mate 20 a not too shabby three times before the device itself needs a little recharge.

The added bonus to this nifty little device? As well as its main task of charging your devices, be it a smartphone or tablet (as long as its got a USB port, you’re onto a winner), the RAVPower Solar Charger also doubles up as a torch with a bright LED light on its back. Really, two in one it’s the perfect gadget to take camping with you.

Hitting festival season this summer? You won’t be able to do without a portable charger and the RAVPower Solar Charge is ticking all our boxes, especially with the small 5% discount on top.

