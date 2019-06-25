Bringing 2TB of extra memory to your PC, it’s true that a boosted performance comes at a price. But you can now save 20% with the eBay code PURE20 and buy this SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD for under £200.

No matter how you use your computer, it can always do with a bit of extra power to get the job done, whether you’re a gamer, designer or just want your computer to be a bit more reliable. However, extra memory doesn’t come cheap and that’s why you need to jump on the PURE20 eBay 20% off code.

Buy this 2TB SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD and you can get a chunk of extra memory for just £181.61, down from £227.01. Simply quote PURE20 at the checkout to get your £45.40 discount.

Offering up to 560MB/s read speeds, you can experience a much faster and more efficient running speed to your computer. Enjoy a leg-up in boot-up speed, as well as app launching and game processing, so you’re not exposed to frustrating buffering during gameplay. Really, it’s the more convenient way to upgrade your computer’s performance without splashing the cash on a brand new system altogether.

The use of a SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD is also said to improve the overall battery life of your PC and reduce the amount of excess sound emitted for a far quieter performance. Better still, it is made with durability in mind, so if your computer takes any hits you can rest assured your data is safe in the hands of the SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD. You can even utilise the SanDisk SSD Dashboard to monitor your usage and the SSD’s health.

Really, you’re not just saving £45.40 with PURE20, eBay’s 20% off code — you’re saving hundreds by avoiding that brutal hit to your bank account when inevitably having to upgrade to a new PC. Pay just £181.61 for the 2TB SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD now.

