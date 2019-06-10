Ghost Recon Breakpoint shows us more Jon Bernthal, and also friendship

At Ubisoft’s E3 presser, the entertainment outfit showed more on Ghost Recon Wildlands, with a new cinematic trailer and a bit of star power.

Jon Bernthal showed up with his Pitbull puppy Bam Bam to talk about his own role. Bernthal, playing Cole D. Walker, seems to be tough and uncompromising, just like his character in that other thing he did that you liked. He’ll be the big draw here, and your customisable character is likely to be playing second fiddle to Bernthal’s bad guy.

“We’re going to battle with the soldiers that we used to be, Ghosts” says Bernthal, solidifying his role as the definite baddie in this shooting game, while simultaneously confirming that this game will have a more compelling story than Ghost Recon Wildlands because there’s at least one single memorable line.

Otherwise, it seems like the game will largely have the same mix of stealth, shooting and action that we’ve previously seen. except snowier and with tougher shooty men. Hopefully the game gets the same support as Ghost Recon Wildlands, which saw a disappointing release packed to the gills with new content and fixes until now, when it’s actually quite a decent shooter when you get past the jank.

The game’s post-launch plan will also be adding AI teammates again for solo players, while they also teased The Terminator as a post launch addition to the game. The game successfully added The Predator into the game’s prequel, so I’ve got no doubt they can make this work. But why stop there? Why not unleash a nest of Xenomorphs on us, or let us team up with a ragtag team of Rabbids to take out… what Rabbids want to take out. Is it Rayman?

A beta for the game will launch on September 5, while the game will launch on October 4.