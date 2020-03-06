The PS5 may be coming before the year is out, but there’s still life in the PS4 yet. Case in point: Ghost of Tsushima, the final big PS4 exclusive which today gets a release date.

The samurai adventure will launch June 26, Sony has confirmed while also revealing the contents of the various special editions that can be purchased.

Related: Best PS4 games

If you’re dead set on avoiding the standard edition, then the cheapest special version is the $70 Digital Deluxe Edition which includes a digital mini art book, a bunch of skins a PS4 theme and a director’s commentary where a Japanese historian is quizzed on the historical accuracy of the game. This is an unusual step given most games’ historical accuracy is, to put it charitably, patchy, but clearly the developers are confident enough in its source material to put it to the test.

This version is also available in physical form, but lovers of tat will probably want to upgrade to the $170 Collectors Edition which comes with replicas of the items you’ll see in the game including a polyresin mask, a sashimono and a furoshiki. The game comes in a steelbook case with a 48-page physical art book and a cloth-printed map of the game world, along with all the digital goodies outlined above.

Related: Best upcoming PS4 games

Undoubtedly the PS4 is getting a memorable last year. Alongside this, Nioh 2 is coming on March 13, the Final Fantasy 7 remake on April 10 and The Last of Us Part II on May 29. As a certified Spelunky Hell Run completionist, I’m also personally ludicrously excited about Spelunky 2 which was due last year but pushed back into 2020.

Alongside these, there are also some confirmed multi-platform releases to get excited about including Cyberpunk 2077, Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, Doom Eternal, Watch Dogs Legion and the remake of Resident Evil 3. Plenty to chew on until the PS5 arrives then.

Alan was Deputy Editor of Alphr.com, senior Editor at Mediablaze and a Producer at Mousebreaker, and has freelanced widely for The New Statesman, CNET and Pocket Gamer. Alan currently writes news for …