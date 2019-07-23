Get Unlimited Data for just £11 a month with this Unbelievable Three SIM Deal

One of the best deals we’ve spotted this month, Three is offering its unlimited SIM for the brilliantly low price of just £11 a month. No, this is not a joke.

Lucky buyers will only have to pay £11 a month for the first six months of their contract, at which point the price will only bump up to £22 a month, which is still the lowest price around right now for an unlimited data SIM. For any major-league bingers in the audience, this SIM is the perfect companion for your smartphone.

Plus, that’s without mentioning the bevy of extras that you get for being a Three customer, the best of which is realised when you travel abroad. If you’re taking a cheeky holiday to the likes of Spain, Iceland or even the United States, you can use up to 19GB of your data in these countries without being charged.

In total, there are 71 countries that fall under Three’s Go Roam scheme, so you’ll rarely be left scratching your head, trying to set up a foreign SIM to save some petty cash.

What’s more, Three customers now also have the ability to be treated like Kings and Queens when they fly via EasyJet. Just send the network a text before you fly and you’ll be able to check in your bag at no extra cost, giving you the chance to fly hands free, without the need to lug your suitcase from one end of the airport to another.

Not that it’ll matter too much with unlimited data in your back pocket, but Three’s Go Binge perk allows you to use Snapchat, Netflix and Apple Music to your heart’s content, without it eating into your monthly allowance. Again, it doesn’t make much of an impact of here, but it’s nice to know it’s available.

There’s no exact end date for this offer, but given just how much of a steal it is, we can’t imagine it sticking around for too long. If you want unlimited data on the cheap, you know there’s only one thing to do.

