Get the ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle with Smash Bros. Ultimate and £30 eShop credit for just £299.99

There’s a phenomenal deal for the Nintendo Switch right now, letting you pick up Nintendo’s hybrid console, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and even snag £30 of eShop credit too.

If you’re happy with the objectively-the-best Neon Joy-Cons, there’s no reason not to pick up this deal. The Switch manages to impress pretty much everyone that touches it, and these deals are a great way to buy into the ecosystem. In our office, several staff members pick up a Switch every time a deal like this comes up, and it’s pretty much the best device for casual gaming on the market right now.

In our 4.5 / 5 star review, Stuart Andrews backed this up, saying: “The Switch has become the console that gives you great games wherever you are, whatever the time and whomever it is you want to play with. You might not want it as your primary gaming system, but you’ll definitely want it as your second.”

Meanwhile, Smash Bros. Ultimate snagged a 4 / 5 star review by… well, me. I said: “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the most refined Smash yet. There’s a ridiculous amount of content here, local multiplayer is the best, but the other modes are a mixed bag.”

In short. What you’re buying here is an incredible bundle for local gaming, letting your entire family get involved. The £30 can be used to pick up classic titles like Mario Odyssey or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but you could also use it to pick up a few more local multiplayer titles, getting the perfect buy both for families or a rowdy flat.

So, what are you waiting for? The Nintendo Switch has already proved itself, so it’s a great time you finally get one for yourself.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More