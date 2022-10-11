Get this gigantic Sony Bravia 4K HDR TV for under a grand

This is a big deal on a big screen. You can currently nab a 75-inch Sony Bravia 4K television for under £1,000 with Amazon Prime Early Access. That’s a saving of £100.

It’s not a bad time of year to buy a TV, as the big manufacturers prep their next-generation sets for 2023. But whether you buy now and take advantage of some Prime Early Access deals, or bide your time until the Back Friday bonanza, there are plenty of good telly deals available.

A Sony Bravia telly is rarely a bad idea and this model, despite being a 2021 set, is definitely worthy of your consideration. The Sony KD-75X89J set isn’t one we’ve reviewed in full, but it has excellent reviews on Amazon customers with the average score surpassing four-stars.

It’s powered by Google TV meaning your starting point is an excellent smart TV interface with access to top streaming apps and the Google Play Store. However, there may a problem with accessing UK streaming apps like BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 & My5. We’re not sure whether this issue has been resolved yet, so it might not be the best idea if you’re looking for the best of British TV via the smart interface.

Thanks to the Chromecast tech, it’s also ideal for Android phone users wishing to stream content to their set. For good measure, there’s Apple AirPlay 2 tech on board too! It’s a large LED set with a 4K resolution with a 100Hz/120Hz panel and it’s all powered by Sony’s X1 processor. There’s also support for Dolby Atmos audio and Dolby Vision HDR too. For non 4K content, Sony’s 4K X-Reality PRO offers upscaling tech.