 large image

Amazon Prime sale live – All the best deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get this gigantic Sony Bravia 4K HDR TV for under a grand

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

This is a big deal on a big screen. You can currently nab a 75-inch Sony Bravia 4K television for under £1,000 with Amazon Prime Early Access. That’s a saving of £100.

It’s not a bad time of year to buy a TV, as the big manufacturers prep their next-generation sets for 2023. But whether you buy now and take advantage of some Prime Early Access deals, or bide your time until the Back Friday bonanza, there are plenty of good telly deals available.

Get this 75-inch Sony 4K TV for under £1,000

Get this 75-inch Sony 4K TV for under £1,000

Amazon Prime Early Access features some big offers on TVs and we like this £100 off the Sony Bravia X89J television with Google TV

  • Amazon
  • Was £1,099
Now £999

A Sony Bravia telly is rarely a bad idea and this model, despite being a 2021 set, is definitely worthy of your consideration. The Sony KD-75X89J set isn’t one we’ve reviewed in full, but it has excellent reviews on Amazon customers with the average score surpassing four-stars.

It’s powered by Google TV meaning your starting point is an excellent smart TV interface with access to top streaming apps and the Google Play Store. However, there may a problem with accessing UK streaming apps like BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 & My5. We’re not sure whether this issue has been resolved yet, so it might not be the best idea if you’re looking for the best of British TV via the smart interface.

Thanks to the Chromecast tech, it’s also ideal for Android phone users wishing to stream content to their set. For good measure, there’s Apple AirPlay 2 tech on board too! It’s a large LED set with a 4K resolution with a 100Hz/120Hz panel and it’s all powered by Sony’s X1 processor. There’s also support for Dolby Atmos audio and Dolby Vision HDR too. For non 4K content, Sony’s 4K X-Reality PRO offers upscaling tech.

Get this 75-inch Sony 4K TV for under £1,000

Get this 75-inch Sony 4K TV for under £1,000

Amazon Prime Early Access features some big offers on TVs and we like this £100 off the Sony Bravia X89J television with Google TV

  • Amazon
  • Was £1,099
Now £999

You might like…

Best Amazon Prime Day Early Access deals: Live and updated all day

Best Amazon Prime Day Early Access deals: Live and updated all day

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Best Gaming TV 2022: The best TVs to play games on

Best Gaming TV 2022: The best TVs to play games on

Kob Monney 4 months ago
Best cheap TVs 2022: What are the best budget models?

Best cheap TVs 2022: What are the best budget models?

Kob Monney 6 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.