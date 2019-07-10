Get the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for its lowest price yet

The stylish Lenovo Smart Clock, which received a superb 8/10 rating here at Trusted Reviews, is now going for its lowest price yet (just £58.99) for a limited time only.

If you’ve just been using a plain alarm clock up until now, it’s our solemn duty as a tech website to inform you it’s time to haul yourself into the future, with this killer deal on Lenovo’s Smart Clock with built-in Google Assistant.

Lenovo Smart Clock Price Drop Lenovo Smart Clock with the Google Assistant Add a little pizzazz to your morning routine with the stylish (and now supremely affordable) Lenovo Smart Clock, now at its lowest price yet for a limited time only.

Alarm clocks, generally, are good for setting alarms and telling the time. However, Lenovo’s offering can do a whole lot more than that, letting you use the built-in Google Assistant to run through your schedule, tell you about the weather, or even just play music from your favourite streaming service.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Philips Hue and Smart Home Deals

You can control it with your voice too, although that’s maybe not as good an idea for an alarm clock as you might think, based on the fact I bellow at my smart speakers every morning when my alarm goes off.

Anyway, I’ve drifted away from my point. The BT shop has the Lenovo Smart Clock for just £58.99, a whole £20 off the price it usually retails for. At this price, it’s a steal, and when you factor in you’re getting a smartphone controlling Google Home device for the price, it’s a great way to buy into the ecosystem, in addition to how nice the Smart Clock actually looks, the premium looking wedge shape will look brilliant on a bedside table.

Lenovo Smart Clock Price Drop Lenovo Smart Clock with the Google Assistant Add a little pizzazz to your morning routine with the stylish (and now supremely affordable) Lenovo Smart Clock, now at its lowest price yet for a limited time only.

There’s also a USB port tucked away on the back so you can charge up a phone, if you’re that way inclined. All in all, it’s a great deal, so you can pick the clock up for a bargain price right now. You might want to move fast though, this’ll sell off quick.

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More