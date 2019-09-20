If you’re looking to get hold of the new ‘Lite’ version of Nintendo’s groundbreaking hybrid console, this is a great deal for you. Now, if you order the new console from Currys PC World, you’ll get The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for free. Yes, you read that right.

The bundle costs £199 all-in. That’s the usual price of the Nintendo Switch Lite on its own, so you’re getting your first game for nothing in this deal. Consider too that, at full-price, the game alone costs £49.99, so that’s a sizeable saving.

As a re-make of the original 1993 Game Boy classic, Link’s Awakening has translated an old formula into a modern gaming experience seamlessly. Opening with a gorgeous animated cutscene, the game then bursts with a colourful retro aesthetic that is maintained throughout.

It’s a traditional Zelda experience through-and-through, and this dedication to the source material is arguably a double-edged sword. It’s brilliant, but hardcore fans might approach this re-imagining hoping for something more.

Buy now: Nintendo Switch Lite with Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for just £199 (Save £49.99)

It feels like a love letter to a specific time of Nintendo’s history, before it penetrated the space of three-dimensional platformers. Now, with this remake, the original’s bizarre, unconventional vision has more room to express itself, splendorous visuals showcasing how well the underlying world design has held up after 26 years.

There’s nothing hugely new in terms of gameplay but the game looks fantastic and has a unique charm. Simple as they are, every character will interest you.

At times, the faithfulness to the original Link’s Awakening can feel like a detriment, as if this game could have been something more than an admittedly gorgeous remake – and the addition of dungeon crafting (building your own maps,) doesn’t remedy that. But in the end, that’s a small complaint in an otherwise exceptional adventure. If you have a Switch, it’s time to add another essential exclusive to your library.

Overall, this is a chance to get a bright, enjoyable gaming experience thrown in with your console for free. So, if you’re in the market for a Switch Lite, this is a great bundle to go for.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Contributing Editor George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…