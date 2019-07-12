Get the iPhone XR and Unlimited Data with Vodafone for Only £16 a Month

This amazing Vodafone tariff on Mobiles.co.uk means you can essentially get the iPhone XR and unlimited data for just £16.08 a month.

It goes without saying even the cheaper alternative to Apple’s flagship smartphone comes with a hefty price tag, one that most aren’t likely to be able to afford in less it’s on contract. Thankfully, we’ve found the one for you where you’ll only be paying £16 a month for a tariff of unlimited everything.

Pay £189 upfront (when you use our £10 off upfront costs code) and £39 a month. Across this 24-month contract you’ll pay a total of £1,135. Subtract the RRP of the iPhone XR at £749 and you’re looking at just £16.08 for a substantial monthly allowance including non-stop online browsing.

Although the budget-friendly option to Apple’s line-up of phones, the iPhone XR still comes with a sleek design and some fully-fledged features that make this a fantastic handset to have.

Taking much of the features that sit proudly on the iPhone XS, the XR takes them and produces a cheaper model that’s still just as powerful. A gorgeous Liquid Retina display spanning 6.1-inches, the iPhone XR offers an almost edge-to-edge experience with true, vibrant colours for a real visual delight.

Edged in aluminium with seven colour glass back options, the iPhone XR also adopts the exciting new technology of wireless charging, as well the Face ID software that launched with Apple’s first all-screen experience, the iPhone X.

The iPhone XR also harbours the controversial notch, home to the 7MP TrueDepth front camera, which takes an impressive selfie or two. The rear camera is stunning, too, with 12MP that can capture amazing portraits and even 4K video. With the ability to go in after and edit depth to achieve those idyllic bokeh affects, this is a strong smartphone set-up for Apple lovers.

The perks don’t stop there and we deemed it a worthy investment: “The best all-round iPhone you can buy at the moment…The iPhone XR is a fantastic mixture of the best high-end features from the iPhone XS at a price more people will find affordable.”

No need to test the limits of the iPhone XR when you have a tariff that can keep up. The Vodafone unlimited everything contract is definitely worth it, coming to just £16.08 a month when you take out the expense of the handset itself.

When it comes to unlimited data, this truly isn’t a price you see everyday. And, don’t forget, with our Mobiles.co.uk code TRUSTED10, you can save £10 off the upfront cost, too.

