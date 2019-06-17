Listen up, if your PC needs a memory upgrade, use the code JUNE at MyMemory to get yourself an already-discounted yet speedy Samsung SSD drive for almost a third off the RRP.

The Samsung 860 Evo internal SSD drive is available for £92.99 on mymemory.co.uk, down from the recommended price of £118.99. But if also you use the code JUNE at the checkout, you can bring that price down to £83.69. That’s a considerable saving on an indispensable bit of tech for all PC owners, so it’s definitely worth considering if you’re looking to upgrade your machine’s storage.

Over traditional HDDs, Solid State Drives (SSDs) offer much faster read and write speeds, are much more compact in size, and do not have moving physical parts. The only catch is that they’re quite a bit more expensive. Fortunately this deal will help split the difference, getting you an SSD drive much more cheaply than typical for a faster performance for a manageable price.

We’d recommend this drive if you’re using an older computer that is not compatible with an NVMe SSD drive. It uses the SATA 6Gbits/sec interace, which is slightly dated now, but in our review we found that it squeezes every last drop of performance out of it, clocking up very impressive speeds: using CrystalDiskMask we measured 508.8MB/s for read speed, and 526.8MB/s for writing, and using ATTO Disk Benchmarker we found a read speed of 332.95MB/s and a write speed of 324.1MB/s.

Despite it’s svelte appearance (measuring 69.85 x 6.8 x 100 mm), it packs a generous 500GB capacity; MyMemory estimate that this will allow you to store 46,250 images at a 36-megapixel resolution, 1031 minutes of 4K video, or 129,750 MP3 tracks. That’s plenty of space for most of us, but if you’re a heavy user you may need to consider a drive with even greater storage capacity.

If you’re looking for a hard drive — and especially if you’re upgrading from an HDD or have a PC incompatible with an NVMe SSD drive — we strongly recommend this deal. Just remember, the code expires at midnight on Wednesday, so be sure to get the saving while it’s still available.

