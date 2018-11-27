Get Subnautica and Civ V for free in this Two For Tuesday HP laptop Currys Black Tag deal

Black Friday may have come and gone but there’s still deals deals deals to be had, and this pair of HP laptop bargains are worthy of your attention.

The HP 15-da0596sa, which can be taken with either Intel Core i5-7200U or Core i7-7500U processors, are currently on sale at Currys PC World with £200 knocked off of the standard RRPs of £599 and £699.

As well as seeing you save £200 a time on 15-inch laptops with either CPUs, 4GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive, the Currys PC World deal also includes a bundle of games, including underwater exploring sim Subnautica and Sid Meier’s Civilization V, which can be redeemed at Intel’s site.

The offer also sees you getting 30% off of Microsoft Office 365 Home, which covers five users for one year, so if you’re mainly after a laptop for work purposes, this is still a good deal.

In addition to that, you can also use the voucher code ‘OFFICE20’ to get £20 off of Microsoft Office Personal (normally £59.99 from Currys PC World), so if you’re just buying this for yourself or someone else, this might be a more suitable offer.

Whether you want a cheap Windows 10 laptop for work, light gaming, or both, this Currys PC World offer is one of the most generous currently going throughout the retailer’s Black Tag event.

