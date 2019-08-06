Whether you’re a first year in the market for a new uni laptop or you’ve just graduated and don’t want to miss out on an affordable iPad, here are the best ways to save some serious cash as a student.

The most obvious way to get a student discount on Apple products is to, well, get a student discount.

Apple’s student savings can be accessed directly through popular discount site Unidays. Sixth form, college and uni students around the world use the site to access deals for over 200 restaurants, retailers and websites every day, and that includes the Apple Store.

Avoid blowing your entire student loan before move in day by picking up the latest gear with a sweet 10% discount by accessing Apple’s Education Pricing via a verified Unidays account.

On top of the usual discount, Apple is also throwing in 20% off AppleCare+ and a free pair of Beats headphones for a limited period of time when you grab a Mac, iPad Pro or an iPad Air through Apple’s Education Store before term starts. Unfortunately, this offer doesn’t include the Mac Mini, Mac Pro, iPad Mini or iPad.

To take advantage of Apple’s student discount simply go to the Unidays website (or download the app), and sign up for a free account using your college or uni email address. Once you’ve done that, all you need to do is confirm that you’re a student to access some awesome Apple deals directly through your Unidays account.

If you’re a 2019 (or 2018, 2017, 2016…) grad, and have just missed the cut-off for Apple’s student discount or are simply looking to save a bit of cash by picking up last years model, you can still grab some great deals from Currys PC World, Amazon and Argos.

Visit our Best Apple MacBook and iPad Deals page to check out some amazing discounts on Apple MacBooks and iPads whether you’re a student or not.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More