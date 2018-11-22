Get smart lights that beat to your music with this Nanoleaf Rhythm Black Friday deal

Who said that smart lights had to be functional and not fun? With the Nanoleaf Rhythm light panels, you get nine smart lighting panels that you can arrange in practically any layout on your walls, that beat and change colour to the sound of your music. At £149.99 these lights are at the lowest price yet as part of the Amazon Black Friday deals.

Each triangular light panel can change colour independently, with the set linked together in the order that you want them. Once you’re happy with the shape, sticky pads let you fix the panels to the wall.

With the Rhythm box plugged in, your lights can automatically change colour to the beat of your music thanks to the integrated microphone. We loved the panels when we reviewed them praising them for their ease of use and the fun that they bring to any room.

At £149.99 for a complete set, you save £30 on the RRP. It’s also the cheapest price that the panels have been sold at on Amazon.

