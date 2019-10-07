Pick up the Yamaha YAS-107 7.1 soundbar for a reduced rate and also benefit from six months of Spotify Premium on the house.

Currys PC World is currently offering six months free access to Spotify Premium on selected gadgets, including the Yamaha YAS-107 7.1 soundbar. Throw into the mix the fact that the Yamaha soundbar has had some of that sale magic sprinkled over it, you can pick it up with that sweet six months of Spotify Premium for just £179.

Buy: Yamaha YAS-107 7.1 Soundbar with 6 Months Spotify Premium Free

Best Yamaha YAS-107 7.1 Sound Bar Deal Yamaha YAS-107 7.1 Sound Bar with Six Months of Free Spotify Premium Streamlined in design for optimal assimilation into the home, the Yahama sound bar comes with DTS Virtual:X compatibility for a more immersive, three-dimensional sound, as well as Bluetooth connectivity. Buy and be eligible for six months of Spotify Premium absolutely free.

Usually retailing at £249, that’s a decent £70 chunk off the Yamaha soundbar. Add to your total discount the £59.94 you’ll be saving on six months of Spotify Premium (usually costing from £9.99 a month), that’s an exceptional £129.94 saving – rude not to?

Although we’ve yet to review the Yamaha YAS-107 7.1 ourselves here at Trusted Reviews, the device does currently have a high 4.5 out of 5 user rating on Currys PC World.

Excelling in both design and technology, the Yahama YAS-107 7.1 boasts its title as the first sound bar to habour DTS Virtual:X, creating a bigger, more immersive sound ideal for pairing with your TV, especially during movie nights. Even better, adopting a Clear Voice Function, the Yahama sound bar will put the story at the forefront of your viewing experience, ensuring dialogue and narration is crisp.

Providing a quality of sound that could give more expensive soundbars a run for their money, the Yahama YAS-107 7.1 is compact in design too, streamlined to snuggly fit in front of your TV. You can even opt to mount it alongside your TV, if you’d prefer, complete with the tools to attach to your wall.

With Bluetooth connectivity, you can even pair your soundbar up with your smartphone and stream your favourite tunes, making this Spotify Premium free six month pass even more appealing.

Enjoy Spotify’s enormous library with pre-curated playlists and don’t pay anything with six months thrown in free when you buy the Yamaha YAS-107 7.1 soundbar, courtesy of Currys PC World in this autumn sale deal.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes.