The ‘Get It Right’ anti-piracy campaign has a powerful new ally − influencers

The ‘Get It Right From A Genuine Site’ anti-piracy campaign has turned to popular online influencers to help spread its message.

The initiative, which is a collaboration between rights holders, the UK government and ISPs, recently ditched its “educational emails” approach, and is now going all-in on trying to capture the attention of a more youthful audience.

It has just published a video, the first in a mini series, featuring Snoochie Shy and Caspar Lee.

If you haven’t heard of them before, here’s the scouting report: Shy is a presenter and DJ with tens of thousands of followers on Instagram and Twitter, while Lee is a vlogger with more than 7 million YouTube subscribers, over 5 million Twitter followers, and more than 2 million Instagram fans.

“The principal target audience of the Get it Right campaign overall is 16-34, but the focus of this particular influencer video (and others to come) is more 16-24 – so Millennials and early Gen Z essentially,” a CCUK spokesperson told TorrentFreak.

“It may also resonate with some younger, early-teen Caspar and Snoochie followers too.”

In the video, Lee talks about Laid in America, a film he made with fellow YouTuber KSI. It came out in September 2016, and was illegally downloaded 522,000 times, according to Get It Right.

Lee says it took three years to make, and was “the most illegally downloaded film of the month” at one point.

“It meant stopping the opportunity for us to make a second film, which didn’t really affect us, but affected everyone else who was a part of [Laid in America],” he said.

The Motion Picture Association’s Marianne Grant told TorrentFreak: “Since Get it Right was launched, more people are taking that time, with the almost 30 per cent of the population who have been exposed to Get it Right materials reducing significantly their use of infringing content.”

“Our task now is to reach further into the population with these interesting and important messages – to provide more engaging and informative content to improve people’s understanding about the creative process and all the people who are involved in it – and to encourage further change.”

