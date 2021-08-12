Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get ready for the Premier League with the Football Corner app on Toshiba Smart TVs

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

The Premier League season starts on the 14th August, and you’ll be able to follow the action with the Football Corner app if you own a Toshiba smart TV.

The Football Corner app aims to immerse fans in the goings on of the football season, offering access to football match schedules from multiple competitions up to seven days in advance for games broadcast on free-to-air channels in the UK.

A bit like the Teletext pages from yore, it’ll also provide access to match statistics in the form of latest scores, match updates, as well as player and team statistics, useful if you’re trying to dominate your fantasy football leagues.

The TV app also has a split screen feature that lets users follow live sporting action at the same time as browsing the latest match, team, and tournament information.

Match statistics go in-depth with a breakdown of how a team is performing with real-time statistics about ball possession, pass quotas, duels, and team dominance, as well as shots on goal and goal probabilities for those who love their xG discussions.

The Rankings feature delivers some more data with its Line-Up option that lists everyone who’s starting as well as the players on the substitutes bench. You’ll also be able to view who has been given yellow or red cards, while the Top Lists highlights the players to look out, listing the top ten scorers in each tournament.

The Football Corner app is available now on all Toshiba 4K, FHD, and HD-ready TVs from 2019, 2020 and 2021. We’ve reviewed a few of these TVs in the past and thought they were solid, budget offerings.

The app can be accessed by pressing the Home button on your remote and selecting TV Menu > More Apps and scrolling to the Football Corner app.

Best 4K TV 2021: 9 great 4K HDR TVs you can buy right now

Best 4K TV 2021: 9 great 4K HDR TVs you can buy right now

Best list Kob Monney 3 months ago
Best cheap TVs 2021: Which budget TV you should buy?

Best cheap TVs 2021: Which budget TV you should buy?

Best list Kob Monney 3 months ago
Best TV 2021: What are the best TVs to buy in 2021?

Best TV 2021: What are the best TVs to buy in 2021?

Best list Kob Monney 3 months ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.