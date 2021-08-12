Get ready for the Premier League with the Football Corner app on Toshiba Smart TVs

The Premier League season starts on the 14th August, and you’ll be able to follow the action with the Football Corner app if you own a Toshiba smart TV.

The Football Corner app aims to immerse fans in the goings on of the football season, offering access to football match schedules from multiple competitions up to seven days in advance for games broadcast on free-to-air channels in the UK.

A bit like the Teletext pages from yore, it’ll also provide access to match statistics in the form of latest scores, match updates, as well as player and team statistics, useful if you’re trying to dominate your fantasy football leagues.

The TV app also has a split screen feature that lets users follow live sporting action at the same time as browsing the latest match, team, and tournament information.

Match statistics go in-depth with a breakdown of how a team is performing with real-time statistics about ball possession, pass quotas, duels, and team dominance, as well as shots on goal and goal probabilities for those who love their xG discussions.

The Rankings feature delivers some more data with its Line-Up option that lists everyone who’s starting as well as the players on the substitutes bench. You’ll also be able to view who has been given yellow or red cards, while the Top Lists highlights the players to look out, listing the top ten scorers in each tournament.

How to access Football Corner

The Football Corner app is available now on all Toshiba 4K, FHD, and HD-ready TVs from 2019, 2020 and 2021. We’ve reviewed a few of these TVs in the past and thought they were solid, budget offerings.

The app can be accessed by pressing the Home button on your remote and selecting TV Menu > More Apps and scrolling to the Football Corner app.