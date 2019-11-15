Catch this sweet Nintendo Switch bundle deal from the Currys PC World Black Friday sale and save £44.99 on Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield

This is a great deal for anyone looking to get some Christmas shopping done early (and cheaply). Right now you can buy the updted Nintendo Switch and a copy of Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield for just £279. That’s the price of the base console, so you get to skip out on paying the whopping £44.99 cost of the game.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch Bundle Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Sword Bundle With this fantastic deal from the Currys PC World Black Friday sale, you can get your hands on the latest Pokemon game for free when you pick up a brand new (and improved) Nintendo Switch console. Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Shield Bundle With this fantastic deal from the Currys PC World Black Friday sale, you can get your hands on the latest Pokemon game for free when you pick up a brand new (and improved) Nintendo Switch console.

Don’t forget either that Currys is currently running its ‘Black Friday Price Now’ guarantee. That means if the price happens to drop lower when the biggest sales day of the year hits, you can get yourself a partial refund to match the extra savings available.

This deal gets you Nintendo’s latest console, with the free upgrade to battery life that was implemented earlier this year. The Nintendo Switch is an innovative hybrid games console, with loads of exclusive titles from famous series including Mario, Zelda and now of course, Pokemon.

Released today, Pokemon Sword and Shield look to be some of the Switch’s biggest sellers of 2019. Taking us on an adventure in the all-new Galar region, based on sunny (well, actually quite rainy) England, the games feature loads of new characters and, of course, dozens of brand new Pokemon designs.

Related: Best Black Friday Deals

This is the first mainline Pokemon game to release on the Switch, and you can bet that Nintendo is taking advantage of the machine’s capabilities to bring some spiffy updates to the series. Most noticeable is the upgrade to graphics: based on what we’ve seen from the trailers, this may well be the best-looking Pokemon game to date.

This is also the first time the Pokemon series has allowed you to break free from its rails and explore open-world segments called Wild Areas. Here, as the name suggests, you can see wild Pokemon walking around in their natural habitats, putting those brand spanking new animations to good use.

If you’ve played Pokemon games before, you’ll know that each one tends to have a couple of unique gimmicks. Previously we saw ultra-beasts and regional variants. Before that it was mega-evolutions. Now the new mechanic is something called ‘Dynamax’, and, despite the silly name, it’s actually pretty cool.

Essentially Dynamax lets you grow certain Pokemon into Godzilla-sized monstrosities, unlocking powerful new attacks and abilities. Some Pokemon even have impressive new giant forms, bringing a whole new level of spectacle to the series.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch Bundle Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Sword Bundle With this fantastic deal from the Currys PC World Black Friday sale, you can get your hands on the latest Pokemon game for free when you pick up a brand new (and improved) Nintendo Switch console. Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Shield Bundle With this fantastic deal from the Currys PC World Black Friday sale, you can get your hands on the latest Pokemon game for free when you pick up a brand new (and improved) Nintendo Switch console.

For you hardcore Pokemon fans out there, there is the slight annoyance that Sword and Shield will be the first games in the series that won’t allow you to import your critters from previous titles. It’s a minor gripe however, as there’s plenty to keep you occupied, including a whole host of new Pokemon to catch.

With this offer currently being advertised on TV, as well as Currys’ homepage, there’s no telling when it might sell out. If you’re after a new Nintendo Switch this Christmas, don’t let this cracking Black Friday deal pass you by.

If you want to stay up to date throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Freelance writer Matt Bassil is a freelance tech and video game journalist and recent MA graduate from Cardiff University. He’ll be guiding you through some of the best deals available over the Black Friday period and…