Where to watch Get Out this Halloween: What streaming site is it on?

With Halloween just around the corner, horror films are in demand. And Google tells us that 2017 suspense horror film Get Out is a very popular choice. It received acclaim from fans and critics alike, and here’s where you can stream Get Out this Halloween.

Beyond its truly chilling moments, Get Out also offers a layer of social commentary. When Chris Washington, played by Daniel Kaluuya visits his in-laws for the weekend, he goes armed with the idea that they might be racist. What he encounters is more sinister than he could have imagined, and the truth is slow to reveal itself.

Mark Kermode called the film, in his Guardian review, a “chilling satire of liberal racism in the US”. Its unpredictable plot will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

The film was nominated for four Academy Awards and was a huge success at the box office, making $255.4m, having only spent $4.5m on production.

Where to stream Get Out − Is Get Out on Netflix?

The film is available to rent or buy via Amazon Prime Video.

In the UK, Amazon lists the title as £3.49 to rent or £4.49 to buy. In the US it’s a little more, it’s $3.99 to rent or $9.99 to buy.

It’s also available to purchase or rent from iTunes, YouTube, Google and other platforms, but isn’t available on Netflix at present.

Who is in the Get Out cast? What is it about?

British actor Daniel Kaluuya takes the central role as Chris Washington. He accompanies his girlfriend, Rose, played by Allison Williams, on a weekend away to meet her parents at their large country house. Things get very strange, very quickly and Daniel is faced with a terrifyingly sinister situation…

Kaluuya reportedly won the role on the back of his performance in Black Mirror episode, Fifteen Million Merits.

Also featuring is Caleb Landry Jones, as Rose’s brother, Bradley Whitford as her father and Catherine Keener, as her mother.

Get Out trailer

Here’s the full trailer…

