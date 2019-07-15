Get a Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Maker 2 and £30 of eShop credit for under £300 right now

The Amazon Prime Day madness has begun, unleashing a neverending stream of deals upon us you’ll be eager to take advantage of. But be quick, since they won’t be around for very long.

Nintendo Switch has landed right in the middle of this year’s retail battlefield with a range of fantastic bundles on offer for the next two days. Offering an abundance of stellar exclusives and the ability to play both in the comfort of your own home and on the move, it’s a system worth owning.

The one we’ve decided to focus on features a Neon rendition of the beloved console alongside one of 2019’s most critically acclaimed exclusives – Super Mario Maker 2.

For a limited time, you can pick up this bundle for an impressive £299.99, saving you over £30 compared to when bought separately, and that’s without factoring in the added bonus of £30 eShop credit.

This credit can be used to purchase a handful of games through the online marketplace such as Stardew Valley, Shantae: Half-Genie Hero and an endless number of stellar indie gems, and many of them play best on Nintendo Switch.

Earning 4/5 in our review, we had plenty of positive things to say about Super Mario Maker 2: ‘Super Mario Maker 2 could easily just have been a simple port for the Switch, but Nintendo has instead loaded it with additional content and features.

The new course themes, items and power-ups result in a ridiculous range of combinations that wouldn’t have been possible without this sequel, and should no doubt entice owners of previous Mario Maker titles.’

A Nintendo Switch on its lonesome normally runs you around £279.99, and you’d be hard pressed to find one under £300 at most retailers. So, with this deal, £30 of additional eShop credit is a lovely cherry-on-top.

