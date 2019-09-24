Get the Massively Discounted Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for Under £320

Just as impressive a handset as when it was released, take a further £60 off the Galaxy Note 8 with the discount code PLENTIFUL and buy for £318.95.

The eBay sale is on with plenty of gadgets eligible for a further £60 saving when using the discount code PLENTIFUL at the checkout. One great gadget is the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which we gave a high 9/10 score back in 2017.

Best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Deal Samsung Galaxy Note 8 SM-N950 - 64GB - Factory Unlocked All Colors With a stunning AMOLED HDR display with an InfinityEdge seamless design, the Note 8 also packs a dual camera rear set-up, as well as the all-important S Pen functionality.

The predecessor of the since launched Note 9, Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, the Note 8 was launched in 2017 and instantly made a name for itself — namely due to its less explosive tendencies. A great choice if you’re in the market for a more affordable flagship, the Note 8 is now just £318.95, down from an original RRP of £869.

With an impressive 6.3-inch quad HD+ AMOLED HDR display that curves over the edges, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 offers an impressive screen with bezels across the top and bottom of the device. The bottom bezel may seem a little redundant, but is actually home to a pressure-sensitive home button. Meanwhile, the top panel houses its 8MP front-facing camera in a design that was fitting of the time but now may seems somewhat dated.

The 12MP rear camera set-up features two sensors, a wide angle and telephoto sensor. The latter provides two times optical zoom, meaning this dual camera allows you to both cram everything in and get up close and personal with the details you desire.

Of course, as a part of Samsung’s Note series, the S Pen is something worth talking about. Slipping snuggly into the bottom of the body, the Note 8 supports over 4,000 pressures to allow freedom with your artistic licence.

A seamless functionality, when removing the S Pen your phone will instantly pull up the right app for all your note taking and doodle needs. The same trigger can happen with the button on the side of the S Pen, grabbing a screenshot of what is currently displaying, allowing you to write, translate or start a screen recording.

An affordable choice from Samsung's ever successful phablet line-up, buy the Note 8 for a ridiculously low price of £318.95

