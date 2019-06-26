Save yourself the hassle of what feels like a never ending monthly cost. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S10e outright today and take £75 off its RRP with the PURE20 eBay code.
Available in the gorgeous, iridescent white, the Samsung Galaxy S10e is already a more affordable option in the latest Galaxy series, but now you can make the most of a £75 discount before eBay’s PURE20 code expires at midnight on the 27th June.
To redeem this swish saving, simply quote PURE20 at the checkout and it’ll deduct £75, taking the handset from £669 to £594.
As the marginally more budget friendly option of the Galaxy family, a misconception is the Samsung Galaxy S10e could fall short to its superior S10 and S10+ counterparts. However, aside from a few losses here and there, the S10e comes fairly feature packed.
Perhaps the most appealing aspect is, although a cheaper, more compact phone, the overall look hasn’t been sacrificed. The Samsung Galaxy S10e is still very much an attractive smartphone. With a Gorilla Glass back and a variety of two-toned shades that change as you bend your phone to your will, the S10e manages to find a balance between fun and sophisticated. Perhaps most attractive though is its uninterrupted Infinity-O Display with a pinhole front camera perfectly blending in so as to make the most of the 5.8-inch screen.
Related: Amazon Prime Day Smartphone Deals
Throw in a 12MP rear camera that can shift between an f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture to allow for better shots even in low lighting, and an ultra wide-angle camera too — you’ve got a pretty solid set-up. The 10MP front camera also makes for achieving some great selfies, with a Live Focus feature to really add some depth of field to your squad goals pictures.
The Samsung Galaxy S10e also comes with fast charging capabilities, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a Snapdragon 855 processor.
It’s a powerful handset and it could be yours for under £600. Simply use the eBay PURE20 code and redeem the maximum discount of £75, taking this sharp smartphone down to just £594.
Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.