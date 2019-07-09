Get half price off the Nest Smart Thermostat E in this stonking deal

Fancy a smart thermostat? The Nest Thermostat E is going for just £99 right now on Currys, letting you save a whopping £100 on the usual price, offering one of the most cost effective ways to get a smart thermostat in your home.

The Nest Thermostat E is a strong entry into Nest’s range, letting you control your heating system both remotely via a phone app but also by using your voice. Smart.

NEST Thermostat E deal -- £100 off!

You won’t need a professional installation as part of the deal, so there’s no hidden costs or awkward installation here, and by using the Nest app for iOS and Apple, the thinking is that you can save a bunch of money on your utilities, meaning this is a deal that could work both ways, saving you cash up front and letting you make savings all the way through the year.

With a double-deal of that magnitude, commercial editor Thomas Deehan would describe this deal as “pengaleng”, with the bonus of letting you save the planet too, by heating your home more responsibly.

Homes editor David Ludlow was enthusiastic in his review, saying: “A smart-looking, simple-to-install device to control your heating, the Nest Thermostat E is an upgrade to anyone still relying on an old-fashioned wired thermostat.”

This’ll also sync up with Google Home, and the Thermostat E can also look after your heating for you automatically, doing its best to keep your home at a consistent temperature without wasting money.

Better yet, the two part system (Nest Thermostat E and the packaged Heat Link E) mean you can control your heating or see the temperature from anywhere in the house: the Thermostat can be stuck anywhere in your house, after all.

