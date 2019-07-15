Get great Prime Day savings on these Amazon Services

Prime Day is in full swing and these great discounts are currently up and running for Amazon’s own brand services. Check them out now for a quick saving.

You’ll find a range of discounts on the likes of Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Channels, Amazon Music Unlimited and more. Take a look below for our pick of the best:

The best Amazon Services deals live now:

As you might expect, Amazon has slashed the prices of a whole host of its Amazon Services including Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Channels, Amazon Music Unlimited and more. Read our Amazon Services guide for a complete explanation.

Prime Member Kids Unlimited Deal Kids Unlimited - Access to Thousands of Books, Movies, TV Shows, Apps and more Whether you're after a single child membership or family plan, Prime members can get access at a discounted rate to loads of child appropriate content. With the Parents Dashboard, parents can choose different features and filters for better peace of mind.

Prime Day Deal: Rent Movies for Only £1.99 Prime Members Can Rent Selected Movies for Only £1.99 Down from £4.49, find a selection of great films to rent for less in celebration of Amazon Prime Day 2019, including The Grinch, Collete

Prime Day Deal: 3 Months of Kindle Unlimited Free Sign-Up to Kindle Unlimited for 3 Free Months (or £9.99 for non-Prime Members) This Prime Day, get over a million book titles completely free when you sign up to Kindle Unlimited. Better still, this service comes with the first three months completely free for a limited time only.

50% off First 3 Months of Amazon Channels this Prime Day Subscriptions to MGM, Shudder, Sundance, StarzPlay and More via Amazon Channels This Amazon Prime Day 2019, choose from select Amazon Channels and you can save 50% on your first three months. The offer includes the likes of Horror movie channel Shudder, indie film festival Sundance's catalogue and more.

Enjoy 4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p Listen to 50 million+ songs with Amazon Music Unlimited Exclusive to Amazon Prime members, pay just 99p for 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited, rather than its usual £7.99 per month cost.

What are the various Amazon Services?

There’s Amazon Prime, of course, which you probably know all about by now. This gives you access to free one-day delivery services. With a free 30-day trial, you can sample this, including Prime Video.

Prime Video is Amazon’s Netflix rival. It enables you to stream an unlimited amount of TV shows and movies, including Amazon original programming, so content you won’t find anywhere else. And it comes with an app for offload viewing.

Amazon Channels also offers plenty of TV to watch. Keep up with the Kardashians on Hayu, or watch fan-picks on Comic Con HQ. Or the BFI Player+, which offers British film. There’s no need to take up full Prime membership either as you can pay individually for the channels you want.

Prime Music is Amazon’s music streaming service, which offers some two million songs. This is a restricted version of the full Amazon Prime Music Unlimited, which is the company’s main Spotify rival offering 50 million tunes.

Audible offers audiobooks, enabling you to listen to your books on the go…

…But if you still enjoy the act of actually allowing your eyes to tiptoe around words on a page, Kindle Unlimited could be a better fit for you, enabling you to download a wide range of titles to enjoy. Kindle Unlimited gives access to books, magazines and audiobooks too, whilst Audible is reserved for audiobooks. Audible comes in a number of flavours – the cheapest gives you access to only a single free audio book per month

Kids Unlimited is a service for Amazon Fire devices, which helps parents manage their kids’ screen activities, including blocking access to content you don’t want the kids accessing. It also features a curated marketplace for educational apps and books.

Amazon Fresh is the company’s supermarket delivery offering. Unlike Ocado for example, you don’t have to book your delivery slot in advance – it’s delivered next day.

Amazon Prime Student membership is an offering for people at school or higher education. It gives you 50% off the usual Amazon Prime price, as well as discounts on textbooks and study aids.

Sign-Up to Amazon Fresh Online Grocery Services Become a Subscriber of Amazon Fresh With at least 9% savings across your day-to-day essentials, get next day delivery on your food shop when you order online with the Amazon Fresh services.

Save 50% on Prime Membership for Students Sign-Up for Prime Student for 50% Savings With a 6 month free trial versus the usual 30-days and 50% off the monthly cost, students can benefit from all the perks of a Prime Membership for less.

Any more Prime Days deals?

Yes! Check out the following product specific collections:

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More