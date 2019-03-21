Get a Free Fire TV Stick with this Incredible Echo Dot Bundle

For a limited time, you can get a free Fire TV Stick when you buy a new 3rd generation Echo Dot – saving you £39.99.

If you missed the Fire TV Stick deal that was running earlier this week then you’re in luck, Currys PC World has thrown a fantastic bundle our way that offers great value for money.

When you buy the latest Amazon Echo Dot – which packs a louder speaker and more stylish design than its predecessor – you’ll also get a brand new Fire TV Stick at no extra cost.

Both products come with the brilliantly simple Alexa AI, which can be used to do everything from dimming the lights to playing your favourite album.

In the case of the Fire TV Stick, Alexa can be used to quickly scroll through the vast catalogue of TV shows and movies on Prime Video – Amazon’s own video streaming service, with exclusive shows such as Mr Robot, The Man in the High Castle and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel.

To get the Fire TV Stick up and running, all you have to do is plug it into a HMDI port on a TV or monitor, follow through with the onscreen instructions and voila – you’ll be binge watching in no time.

If you don’t have a subscription to Prime Video then fear not, the Fire TV Stick also allows you stream content from Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more. There even an option to stream songs from Spotify and Amazon Music, which is brilliant if you have a high-end soundbar connected to your TV.

Given how quickly Fire TV Stick offers tend to fly off the shelf, there’s no telling how long this one will be available for. If you’ve been looking to smarten up your home at an affordable price, this is the perfect time to do it.

