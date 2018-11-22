Get Fallout 76 for just £32.49 right now just days after its release

Bethesda’s online RPG Fallout 76 only launched a few days ago, but thanks to Black Friday 2018 you can already pick it up for a fraction of the price.

Right now, Currys PC World is offering Fallout 76 for just £32.49 when just yesterday it was retailing for £49.99 at all major retailers. So, you’re saving a lot of pennies if you’ve yet to pull the trigger.

Fallout 76 Black Friday Deal Fallout 76 Dive into the post-apocalyptic land of West Virginia in Fallout 76 – now at its lowest price yet through Currys PC World, saving you a whopping £17.50. Fallout 76 Dive into the post-apocalyptic land of West Virginia in Fallout 76 – now at its lowest price yet through Currys PC World, saving you a whopping £17.50.

This post-apocalyptic RPG is a big departure for Bethesda’s open-world series, largely because it takes place entirely online with other players in a shared world.

NPCs and quest-givers are replaced by audio logs and robotic merchants as you’re encouraged to build shelter and befriend other Vault Dwellers across the fields of West Virginia.

Here’s a quick snippet from Alastair Stevenson’s 7/10 review: ‘Fallout 76 is one of the most interesting entries to the series since Fallout 3. The addition of multiplayer elements to the apocalyptic wasteland should on paper make for a wonderfully immersive, tense experience, and for a good while it does. Playing with buddies looting collapsed shopping centres and derelict towns is a blast and the robust crafting and character development mechanics are excellent.

However, quests’ repetitive nature and a lack of human players filling the vast world can make Fallout 76 feel a little sterile and hampers its long-term appeal, especially if you don’t have friends to accompany you on your journey through the wasteland. This makes Fallout 76 a good, not great, entry into the iconic franchise.’

Fallout 76 Black Friday Deal Fallout 76 Dive into the post-apocalyptic land of West Virginia in Fallout 76 – now at its lowest price yet through Currys PC World, saving you a whopping £17.50. Fallout 76 Dive into the post-apocalyptic land of West Virginia in Fallout 76 – now at its lowest price yet through Currys PC World, saving you a whopping £17.50.

For just £32.49, we’re tempted to pick up Fallout 76 despite some of its flaws. As our review states, it’s a brave departure from the original formula with a lot of potential, and could grow even better with future updates and expansions.

More Black Friday Content:

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.