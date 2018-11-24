Get this Crucial 1TB SSD for £135.53, with discounts across the range

If you feel the need, the need for storage, there are huge discounts on Crucial’s range of SSDs, including a 1TB drive for £135.53, a great price for a wedge of SSD storage.

If you don’t have an SSD yet, solid state drives have faster read and write speeds which will see you load into games faster, while if it’s your main drive you’ll also load your operating system faster, meaning faster boot speeds. You’ll also see performance video editing, image work and just about anything where data transfer speeds come into play.

They’re also smaller, and as they have no moving parts they’re generally more reliable, and stability is essential for hard drives because there’s basically nothing worse than a dead drive and losing your data.

The whole range has got some decent discounts, from 256GB all the up to 2TB. I really can’t stress this enough, if you aren’t using an SSD yet, it’s one of the single biggest performance increases you can integrate into your PC. Pick a size that suits, and bring yourself into the future with SSD. If you’ve already got one, an extra 1TB of space means you can bring the best bits of your Steam library to take advantage of the extra speed.

The drive also comes with a free software download and instructions for cloning your existing drive if you’re using it as a replacement.

