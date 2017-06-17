Get an Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 3 for under £190

We’ve got a deal that we reckon can finally convince you to make the leap and pick up an Xbox One S.

Grainger Games is doing a cracking deal on the Xbox One S, which gets you the 500GB version of the console as well as a copy of Forza Horizon 3 – all for just £188.99

On Amazon for instance, you’d pay £197.99 for an Xbox One S (500GB) and £31.99 for Forza Horizon 3, which totals £229.98. That means you’re saving a hefty £40.99 by bagging this deal.

We gave the Xbox One S a 4/5 score in our review, praising the console’s 4K game upscaling, the HDR compatibility, the great value for money (especially as a UHD Blu-ray player), and the small form factor.

Here’s our verdict, which was written around the time of the console’s launch last year:

“The Xbox One S is far better than the original Xbox One, with improvements on every front. It’s smaller, it’s prettier and it includes a greater number of features. Sure, the gaming element is almost unchanged, but HDR gaming compatibility means at least a degree of future-proofing. Then there’s the 4K output: although it’s upscaled, rather than native, right now this is the best you’ll get from a console.”

“But the real worth is the ability to play UHD Blu-rays. This is the most affordable 4K Blu-ray player on the market, and it’s a competent performer to boot. If you own a 4K TV and you want your movies and games looking their best, the Xbox One S is a no-brainer.”

“Microsoft faces competition from Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro. While the Sony offers 4K and HDR in gaming, it doesn’t play UHD Blu-rays. That’s a major omission in my book, leaving an open goal for the Xbox One S.”

Meanwhile, Forza Horizon 3 scored a very rare 5/5 score when we reviewed it, with key highlights including the wide roster of extremely customisable cars, the beautiful graphics, the fun and varied events, the impressive and varying range of terrains, the competitive Drivatar AI, and the solid online multiplayer.

Here’s our verdict from last year:

“Besides that time I threw my Mustang around the bends of the Blue Ridge Parkway, I have never had a more fun, thrilling or satisfying driving experience.”

“This game gets my heart rate going like no other racer. It captures the childish glee of playing with toy cars and combines it with the adrenaline of throwing yourself around in a very expensive hunk of metal.”

“Will it last? I’ve had a solid week of this and I’m not even close to being bored yet. Then there’s Playground Games’ history of adding worthwhile expansion packs, which promises to keep things fresh.”

