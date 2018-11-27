Cyber Monday Deal Still Going: A free iPhone SE for just £15 per month

The appropriately named Affordable Mobiles website has provided a great deal on an iPhone SE contract.

For just £15 per month over 24 months and no up front fee, you can currently grab yourself a 32GB iPhone SE with an appealing EE Essential Plan. This includes 1GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes. You also get handy EE extras like three months of BT Sport and six months of Apple Music thrown in for free.

iPhone SE Cyber Monday Deal iPhone SE 32GB Grey – 1GB of data on EE An iPhone SE with absolutely nothing to pay upfront for a tiny monthly cost. You also get 3 months of BT Sport and Apple Music to add some serious value.

All in all, it works out to just £360 over the two years. That’s an absolute bargain when you consider that your calls, minutes and data plan are included in the price.

This is a truly excellent deal for anyone looking to grab a classy new phone without having to pay through the nose for the privilege. The iPhone SE may have launched back in 2016, but it still has a lot to offer.

We described the iPhone SE as “an affordable, well-designed small phone that packs all the features of a full-fat flagship” in our review. While the ‘flagship’ bit doesn’t particularly stand up here in 2018, the rest of that quote certainly does.

This is a very tidy smartphone that’s still more than capable of running modern apps to a decent standard. It’ll run iOS 12 – Apple’s current mobile operating system – without any issues.

A large part of that is down to its capable A9 CPU, which is the processor you’ll find running the iPhone 6S and the 2017 iPad.

In some ways, you may even prefer the SE to Apple’s more recent efforts like the iPhone XR. In particular, the iPhone SE is the last Apple phone to feature a compact 4-inch display and corresponding form factor.

iPhone SE Cyber Monday Deal iPhone SE 32GB Grey – 1GB of data on EE An iPhone SE with absolutely nothing to pay upfront for a tiny monthly cost. You also get 3 months of BT Sport and Apple Music to add some serious value.

While the majority of people have come to accept that bigger is better when it comes to smartphone design, there’s a sizeable number who miss the days when phones could be used comfortably with one hand. If that’s you, then the iPhone SE remains a viable option.

More Black Friday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.