Sign-up to Amazon Prime in time for one of the retailer’s biggest sale events of the year and benefit from an annual membership for just £59 instead of £79.

Monday will see the beginning of the 48-hour Amazon Prime Day 2019 frenzy, so what better time to sign-up than now when we’re likely to see some of the best gadget deals of the year? Especially now Amazon has been so generous as to cut the cost of its annual plan.

Usually a straight-up cost of £79 for a year’s worth of Prime benefits, it can now be all yours at a rate of £59 for your first year, after which you’ll be charged the standard £79.

Sign-Up for Amazon Prime 12 month membership Amazon Prime Day 2019 has been announced and will be 48 hours of madness across the 15 and 16 July. In light of this, Amazon are slashing £20 off the 12 month membership. Deal expires 16th July. 30 Day Free Trial If you would prefer to try before you buy, sign up here and get 30 days free to benefit from the exclusive deals.

Apart from the impending launch of Prime Day deals, why join? Well, we’ve got a reason or two for joining this premium service, not least the prospect of next day delivery on every purchase you make from Amazon or verified Amazon sellers. Housing such a plethora of stock, you needn’t shop anywhere else, especially when you can guarantee you’ll have your purchases the very next day. Really, reliability is priceless (or £59 for a year when you take up this offer).

The Prime membership extras don’t stop there, though. Prime opens you up to a library of entertainment with both Prime Video and Prime Music. Prime Video has a number of TV shows and movies, including Amazon Original series you can exclusively stream via Prime Video (obviously).

Amazon Music also offers over two million songs to stream in this lite version of their full Amazon Music Unlimited service. Still boasting an impressive library of songs, you can utilise the offline listening feature, allowing you to take your music everywhere no matter where you are.

Sign-Up for Amazon Prime 12 month membership Amazon Prime Day 2019 has been announced and will be 48 hours of madness across the 15 and 16 July. In light of this, Amazon are slashing £20 off the 12 month membership. Deal expires 16th July. 30 Day Free Trial If you would prefer to try before you buy, sign up here and get 30 days free to benefit from the exclusive deals.

Sign up to Prime now in time for the Prime Day deal madness and save a whopping £20 on your first year at just £59 until midnight on 16th July.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More