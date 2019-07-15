In the market for a new iPhone but can’t quite stretch to Apple’s absolute latest models? You can now save a whopping 25% off the iPhone X − Apple’s latest and greatest iPhone in 2017 and the majority of 2018 − through Amazon for Prime Day.

The iPhone X would usually set you back £799, but for a limited time only you can get your hands on it for £599.25. That’s a hefty saving of £199.75.

Get a whopping 25% off the iPhone X (64GB) iPhone X (64GB) Space Grey - Nearly £200 off Our biggest criticism of the iPhone X used to be its price, which was £999. At £599.25, that’s no longer an issue.

This deal applies to the Space Grey iPhone X with 64GB of internal storage. It looks pretty much exactly the same as Apple’s latest iPhone XS range, and features a 5.8-inch, 2436 x 1125 OLED display, Face ID, wireless charging and dual 12-megapixel rear cameras with OIS.

We awarded it 4.5/5 stars in our review, in which we lauded its screen, camera, battery and design. In fact, our biggest criticism at the time was its price, which was £999 (for the 64GB model). At £599.25, that’s absolutely not a barrier to entry anymore.

And just because it isn’t Apple’s absolute newest iPhone, doesn’t mean it’s not one of Apple’s best. It’s still worthy of a place in our roundup of the best iPhones.

“The iPhone X was the most costly handset that Apple had ever released, at least until the iPhone XS Max came along a year later. The latter’s arrival also signalled Apple’s decision to stop selling the iPhone X directly but it’s still available for less than its steep initial asking price, provided you look elsewhere,” wrote mobiles editor Max Parker.

“Featuring a gorgeous, near-bezel-less design and more top-end tech than you can shake a stick at, the iPhone X is still an excellent choice.”

As we mentioned above, this deal won’t be around forever, so you’ll have to move quick to take advantage of it while it still stands.

