Get a SIM-only 10GB Virgin Media deal for £10 a month this Black Friday

Virgin Media are racking up their Black Friday deals and there are a couple of impressive ones on offer. We’ve picked out this £10 a month, 10GB deal.

Here at Trusted Reviews we’ve been scouring the web in search of the very best Black Friday deals and we love this one from Virgin Media.

You get 10GB of data, 5000 minutes and unlimited texts. All for £10 a month.

That’s a decent chunk of data for the price and will allow you to listen to podcasts and music to your hearts content, as well as opening up options for streaming and video content.

All in all, you’ll have plenty to keep you entertained on the go, on top of your 5000 minutes and unlimited texts. We think this is great value for mid-range data users.

We compared this to some of the other deals on offer this Black Friday and it still looks pretty good. Admittedly, Smarty are offering 45GB for £15 a month, but that’s a limited time deal. The contract will eventually re-set and offer 8GB a month, less than Virgin’s deal.

Equally, Three offer an unlimited deal which runs at £10 a month for six months, before doubling to £20 a month. That’s quite a short term saving, but both would suit a heavier data user.

So, if you use a lot of data and want a cheap short term solution Smarty’s or Three’s offerings could better suit your needs. If you’re a more mid-range data user, looking for a long-term plan, then Virgin Media’s contract seems a better choice.

Ultimately then, the deal you choose depends on your preferences and the way you use your phone. We think Virgin Media’s deal is the best fit for mid-range data users seeking a long-term deal.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…