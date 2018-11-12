Get a Nintendo Switch with Pokemon: Let’s GO and Just Dance 2019 for just £299

Amazon UK is currently offering a Nintendo Switch console with Pokemon: Let’s GO and Just Dance 2019 for just £299 ahead of Black Friday 2018.

Normally retailing for £279 on its lonesome, the Nintendo Switch is a fantastic console that has already built up an impressive library of titles. This bundle features a Nintendo Switch Neon Red/Blue Console alongside physical versions of Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu and Just Dance 2019, netting you a saving of £80.

Nintendo Switch + Pokémon : Let's Go Pikachu + Just Dance 2019 – Black Friday deal Nintendo Switch + Pokémon : Let's Go Pikachu + Just Dance 2019 This Nintendo Switch Bundle compiles the console itself alongside one of the year's most anticipated titles for a fraction of the price.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Let’s Go, Eevee are two of the biggest games to launch on Nintendo Switch this holiday season, and this bundle includes it for a fraction of the price.

Earning 9/10 in our review, the Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles on the market now thanks to its ability to be played both at home and on the move.

‘The Switch has already earned both a place on the great console podium and a place in gamer’s hearts. We’d like to see more big titles, both from Nintendo and third parties, and a few more eShop deals on existing favourites.

Nevertheless, the Switch has become the console that gives you great games wherever you are, whatever the time and whomever it is you want to play with. You might not want it as your primary gaming system, but you’ll definitely want it as your second.’

Set to release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on November 16, Pokemon Let’s Go will also receive a new peripheral known as the PokeBall Plus which can be used to play the game in its entirety. We’ll have a full review coming soon!

