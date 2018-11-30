Get a free PS4 with Fifa 19 in this outstanding Xperia XZ3 bundle

Forget what you’ve heard, the best Xperia XZ3 bundle is here. For just £36 a month you get double the data plus a free PS4 Slim with Fifa 19. Talk about a bargain.

Just when you think the sales bonanza is over, a brand new deal emerges that clobbers the competition. With absolutely no upfront cost, this £36 a month Xperia XZ3 contract – which usually comes with just 5GB of data – now comes with 10GB, plus a free PS4 with Fifa 19 because – why not? You’d be mad to miss this one.

Buying the XZ3 SIM-free will set you back £699 whereas the total cost of ownership for this contract sits at only a slightly higher rate of £864. With the difference between the two prices being £165, you’re effectively paying just £6.80 a month for that 10GB of data – a great deal by any stretch. Throwing in the PS4 with Fifa 19 just takes this offer to a whole new level.

There are other variations of this offer to be had, but we feel the 10GB contract provides the best value for money against smaller data contracts.

Related: Post Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

The XZ3 itself is a solid upgrade on Sony’s previous efforts on the smartphone market, boasting a gorgeous 6” OLED screen and a massive 3300mAh battery that can be topped up via fast charge and wireless charging.

In our review for the XZ3, we detailed: “The display in the XZ3 has come on leaps and bounds from previous Sony flagships, due in no small part to the move from LCD to OLED technology. The 6-inch, QHD+ (1440 x 2880) OLED panel is fantastic to look at. The blacks are as deep as you’d expect and colours are much richer than previous Sony efforts.”

Given that the bundle is listed as part of Virgin Mobile’s Black Friday Deals, we can’t imagine it being around for much longer. At worst, the deal could be gone by this time tomorrow, but I definitely don’t recommend waiting to find out.

Follow @TrustedDealsUK for all our Black Friday updates.

More Black Friday content