For a limited time only, you can get your hands on a PS4 and three brilliant games for just £219.99. It’s a fantastic Amazon Prime Day 2019 deal that’ll save you a whopping £80 − for those of you who prefer percentages, £80 off equals a 27% price reduction − but you’ll have to move quickly because this discount won’t be available for long.

So what do you get in the box? As well as a 500GB PlayStation 4 console in jet black, you get a matching dualshock 4 wireless controller and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Uncharted 4, and The Last of Us − aka three absolutely cracking games. This is a genuinely brilliant bundle.

PS4 and three outstanding games PS4 and three outstanding games As well as a PlayStation 4 console, this deal bags you three truly brilliant games: Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn, and The Last of Us

The PS4 might not be one of the newest and shiniest consoles on the market anymore (in fact, the PS5 is now on the horizon), but it’s still a terrific device. There’s also a little something called the PS4 Pro, which is a bigger, more powerful machine with a few more bells and whistles.

However, as we wrote in our comparison of the PS4 and PS4 Pro: “Don’t upgrade [to the Pro model] if you own a PS4 and have a 1080p TV. Until you decide to upgrade to a 4K TV, I see no sense in spending more to buy a PS4 Pro. The cost outweighs the benefits.”

In other words, the PS4 is still a great console. What’s more, The Last of Us, Uncharted 4 and Horizon Zero Dawn are three of our favourite PS4 games − all three of them scored a knockout 4.5 out of 5 stars in our reviews. Outstanding, outstanding, outstanding.

