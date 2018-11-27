Get 7GB of data for only £10 per month with iD Mobile

If you’re struggling with a severe shortage of data in your life, then iD Mobile has a great deal for you.

The Dixons Carphone-owned MVNO typically offers some of the best SIM only contracts in the UK. Even so, this deal for the extended Black Friday period really takes the biscuit.

Right now you can get 2GB of extra data for free on the network’s £10 a month plan. This means that you get a generous 7GB of data rather than the usual 5GB.

On top of this, you get 500 minutes and unlimited texts. We’d hazard a guess that this is more than enough for most people’s usage – especially if you’re in the habit of using VoIP services to any great degree.

If £10 per month is too rich for you, or you simply don’t think you’ll need 7GB of data, then iD Mobile has an alternative SIM only deal for you. The network’s £8 per month plan is currently throwing an extra 1GB of data in, to the tune of 4GB.

Just to reiterate that these are both SIM only deals, which means that you’ll need to supply the handset for yourself. iD Mobile has a few offers on that front, such as the Nokia 3.1 for £119 and the Huawei P Smart for £149, which both represent a £30 saving.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.