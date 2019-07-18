Get 71% off the Huawei Freelace Headphones with this unbelievable deal

Already reduced, get a pair of Huawei Freelace earphones with a further 20% off when using the eBay code PARTY.

Buy: Huawei Freelace Headphones for £38.39 (down from £99.99)

For the active individual, the Huawei Freelace earphones might just be for you, especially at this price. Already reduced by over half the price, down to £47.99 from £99.99, grab your pair for an even cheaper rate with eBay’s 20% off code.

Simply quote PARTY at the checkout and purchase for just £38.39 — but be quick, because the discount code will expire at midnight sharp on 19 July.

It might be a stretch to call the Huawei Freelace headphones truly wireless, considering their design still incorporates, well, a wire. That said, cased in nickel-titanium alloy and liquid silicon, they are an attractive pair of headphones that still boast much of the flexibility found in legitimately wireless earphones.

With a neckband connecting the two in-ear style buds, especially for those looking for a pair of secure headphones when working out, the Huawei Freelace earphones still fix the problem of doing away with an annoying wire connecting to your smartphone device.

Certified with an IPX5 rating, making them rain and sweat proof, this further proves the Huawei Freelace headphones are made for workouts. They’re also a great pair for use on the go, due to their technical design. Pair its 9.2mm dynamic driver, TPU diaphragm and titanium plating, the Huawei Freelace headphones offer a decent sound that sits strong at every pitch when listening to music. Working in tandem, the “Wind Noise Reduction and Bluetooth noise cancelling algorithm” work to block out surrounding sounds

Fast charging, you can utilise your Huawei handset for reverse charging when you’re in need of a bit of juice. 18 hours of playback time, just five minutes of charge can deliver a further four hours of listening life. Plus, with the built-in Hall magnetic sensors, your earphones can tell whether or not they’re in use.

A smart set of earphones, Huawei’s Freelace headphones are a great pick for those who aren’t ready to make the leap to ear buds. Buy now for a huge 71% off their RRP and snag a pair for just £38.39 with eBay’s PARTY discount code.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

