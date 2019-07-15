Move fast and you can bag a mega discount on the UE Megablast Bluetooth speaker, which is currently available for just £99 on Amazon for Prime Day − down from £269. That’s a ginormous 63% discount.
If you’ve never heard of the UE Megablast before, it’s essentially a ludicrously loud, water-resistant and pretty much indestructible portable speaker that also packs in Alexa and Spotify voice command functionality. It’s absolutely perfect for parties − whether you’re indoors or outdoors.
63% off the UE Megablast
“If you want a deafeningly loud Bluetooth speaker that’s equally at home blasting out tunes in the park as it is in a flat party then the Megaboom is a solid choice,” is what Trusted Reviews’ deputy editor, Alastair Stevenson, wrote in our 4/5 star review.
“Featuring a robust design that’s likely to survive beyond the average wear and tear expected of a speaker, solid battery life and above-average – albeit slightly bass-heavy – sound, the Megablast is pretty darned impressive as a standalone speaker.”
That was when it would set you back £270. At just £99, the UE Megablast is a whole different package. Quite simply, it’s an absolute bargain.
It isn’t perfect, as bass can be a little overpowering, but nobody’s going to mind when everyone in your front room is losing their collective marbles to Tinie Tempah and Eric Turner.
This offer won’t be around forever, so you’ll have to move fast. 63% is a massive saving, and we’re expecting this to be a popular offer.
