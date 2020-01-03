Get a 50-inch 4K Philips TV with a free soundbar in this eye-catching deal

Philips 4K Ambilight TV are a popular choice for deals and there’s another one to be had. Argos is offering the 50PUS6704 and a free soundbar for less than £450.

The 50PUS6704’s RRP was £550 when it was first released and with the £99 soundbar added on top, this deal represents savings of £200.

You’ll need to be quick; this deal ends on January 8, 2020.

The PUS6704 ranks among Philips entry-level 4K sets so it won’t be decked out in the features that you’d find in high-end sets.

But that’s no bad thing where the 50PUS6704 is concerned. This is a set for watching your favourite TV shows and films in enjoyable quality, the 50PUS6704 is absolutely capable of doing that.

That’s due in part to its DLED panel which uses an array of LEDs spread across the screen. That should ensure better contrast performance and stronger blacks than you’d find on an edge-lit equivalent.

There’s support for HDR10+, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision. That means that no matter whether you’re watching shows and films on Netflix, Prime Video or BBC iPlayer, you can watch with the confidence the TV is producing the best picture quality possible.

Philips three-sided Ambilight is in full force, with the PUS6704 projecting the colours on screen to the wall behind for a colourful backdrop to the TV experience.

The smart interface of choice is Philips’ own Saphi smart system. That provides support for Freeview Play, guarantees free access to 70 TV channels and 15 HD channels, as well as catch-up/on-demand TV apps such as BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4, Demand 5 and UK TV.

