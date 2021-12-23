 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get 5 months of Apple Music free through Shazam

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

It’s currently possible to get 5 months of Apple Music for free through Shazam.

The offer is available to brand new subscribers in any country where Apple Music and Shazam are available, as far as we can tell. There’s already a 3-month deal in place for all such subscribers, of course, but this one adds another two on top.

Existing or previous subscribers aren’t left out in the cold this Christmas either, and can get two months free through the same scheme.

There are several ways you can redeem this free Apple Music offer, but the easiest is to hit the relevant banner that’s appeared in the Shazam app.

Alternatively, you can follow this link to the Shazam home page and either hit the Verify Your Identity button (on iPhone) or use your iPhone’s camera to scan in the QR code (on desktop).

This isn’t the first time Apple and Shazam have run such an offer. It was only back in February that we reported on a similar 5-month deal, launched during the Superbowl with a neat Dolly Parton tie-in.

There are no warbling country music stars in sight with this latest iteration of the deal, more’s the pity. But we appreciate the gesture nonetheless.

It might be worth checking out even if you’re firmly wedded to Spotify or one of the other big streaming services. Especially now that Apple is offering audiophile-grade Lossless audio and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos as part of the package.

The offer is valid until January 31, 2022, so there’s plenty of time to sign up.

You might like…

Best iPhone 2021: The latest Apple phones ranked (including the new iPhone 13 models)

Best iPhone 2021: The latest Apple phones ranked (including the new iPhone 13 models)

Max Parker 2 months ago
Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 months ago
What is lossless audio?

What is lossless audio?

Kob Monney 7 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.