Get 5 months of Apple Music free through Shazam

It’s currently possible to get 5 months of Apple Music for free through Shazam.

The offer is available to brand new subscribers in any country where Apple Music and Shazam are available, as far as we can tell. There’s already a 3-month deal in place for all such subscribers, of course, but this one adds another two on top.

Existing or previous subscribers aren’t left out in the cold this Christmas either, and can get two months free through the same scheme.

There are several ways you can redeem this free Apple Music offer, but the easiest is to hit the relevant banner that’s appeared in the Shazam app.

Alternatively, you can follow this link to the Shazam home page and either hit the Verify Your Identity button (on iPhone) or use your iPhone’s camera to scan in the QR code (on desktop).

This isn’t the first time Apple and Shazam have run such an offer. It was only back in February that we reported on a similar 5-month deal, launched during the Superbowl with a neat Dolly Parton tie-in.

There are no warbling country music stars in sight with this latest iteration of the deal, more’s the pity. But we appreciate the gesture nonetheless.

It might be worth checking out even if you’re firmly wedded to Spotify or one of the other big streaming services. Especially now that Apple is offering audiophile-grade Lossless audio and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos as part of the package.

The offer is valid until January 31, 2022, so there’s plenty of time to sign up.