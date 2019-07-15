Get 40% off Philips’ 4K HDR Ambilight 65PUS7303/12 TV this Prime Day

The Philips 65PUS7303/12 4K HDR TV has been price slashed to just £784.99 for Amazon Prime Day 2019. This is the cheapest it’s ever been on Amazon. The 65PUS7303/12 would usually set you back £1300, which means that you’ll be saving £515 − in other words, a nice, round 40%.

So what do you get for £784.99? A 65-inch smart LCD set with Android TV, four HDMI ports, two USBs and Ambilight, an eye-catching system that uses LEDs on the back of the TV to cast on-screen colours in real-time on to the wall behind it. The 65PUS7303/12 has also got Google Assistant and Chromecast built in.

Though we haven’t yet reviewed the Philips 65PUS7303/12, we have spent time with the Philips 55PUS6753/12, a comparable Philips TV set that earned 4 out of 5 stars. That said, the Philips 65PUS7303/12 was slightly higher up in Philips’ 2018 range. On paper at least, that means it should be slightly better.

The Philips 65PUS7303/12 has a 4.2 star user rating on Amazon, from 160 customer reviews. Amazon users have praised the 65PUS7303/12’s picture quality and range of smart features in particular, but weren’t quite as enamoured with the sound quality it offers.

A £515 discount is not to be sniffed at, and now’s a great time to get your hands on one of Philips’ 2018 sets. You’ll have to move fast to avoid disappointment though, as this deal will only be around for Prime Day.

