Get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p this Black Friday

Amazon is offering its Amazon Music Unlimited service at a knock-down price for the Black Friday period. For more great deals like this, check out our Black Friday 2018 UK hub.

We all know that Amazon is the undisputed don when it comes to Black Friday deals, but this one’s particularly interesting. The online giant is offering a three month subscription to its Amazom Music streaming service for just 99p.

The service typically costs £9.99 per month (or £7.99 if you’re a Prime subscriber), which is the price your package will revert to should you opt to continue the service beyond the three month deal period. It’s valid from November 15 through to January 2, 2019.

As the name and pricing suggest, this is essentially Amazon’s answer to Spotify. We’re talking about an on-demand music streaming service with access to some 50 million tracks.

It’s not to be confused with Amazon Prime Music, which is the service Prime subscribers get as part of their package. Music Unlimited is a far more extensive service, with access to 25 times more songs.

We took a look at Amazon Music Unlimited fairly recently and found it to be a decent music streaming option, with an intuitive app and decent sound quality. It’s well worth checking out for the price of a Pot Noodle.

As you might expect, Amazon Music Unlimited plays very nicely with Amazon’s Alexa assistant and a whole host of Echo devices. Using your voice to initiate music playback turns out to be a pretty liberating experience.

