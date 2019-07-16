Get 20% off a brand new Panasonic 4K HDR10+ UHD player this Prime Day

As part of its two-day Prime Deal bonanza, Amazon has slashed the price of Panasonic’s UB150 4K UHD player by £30 to £119.

Buy now: Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player for just £119 (Save £80.99) at Amazon

Considering this player was launched earlier this year as part of Panasonic’s 2019 4K range, this will likely be the cheapest the player has been since it first came out.

Panasonic 4K UHD Blu-Ray Player Deal Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player with HDR10+ Want to jump into the bright new world of Ultra HD blu-rays at a superbly affordable price? Bag the Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K with a massive £80.99 discount this Amazon Prime Day.

The UB150 supports the vanilla HDR10 format and Hybrid Log Gamma along with HDR10+ dynamic metadata. This version is a step above the standard HDR and closer in operation to Dolby Vision HDR. It makes use of an extra layer of data to update the brightness of a film on a scene-by-scene basis, making for an image that’s truer to the filmmaker’s intentions. It also means that for TVs that support HDR10+ (which is growing), they’re better able to display consistently good HDR images.

The UB150 can also passthrough Dolby Atmos soundtracks and is compatible with any disc that supports DTS:X too. Connection-wise you get dual HDMI outputs, one for video and one for audio around the back.

Support for Hi-res audio is included and if you’re still hanging on to those 3D Blu-rays (and a 3D TV), you’ll be happy to know that the UB150 is compatible with 3D discs, keeping that format alive a little bit longer.

With time running out to secure this banging offer, don’t leave it any longer to snap up Panasonic’s DP-UB150EB-K in the Amazon Prime Day sale. As soon as you see the difference in picture quality, you’ll know you made the right choice.

